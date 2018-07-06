Judge accepts a plea deal for a man accused of killing a person at the Dew Drop Inn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday, a judge accepted a plea agreement in connection to a stabbing death.
Eddie Stewart will serve 17 and a half years in prison.
In the agreement, he pleaded guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter.
The stabbing happened in March of 2017.
Police sat Stewart stabbed Carlos Vinson to death at the Dew Drop Inn.
