Fennell sentenced: 24-months plus $110,000 in restitution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - His family asked for leniency but Franklin Fennell is heading to federal prison.

On Thursday, Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson handed down her sentence to Fennell.

Back in December, a jury took only a few hours to convict him of stealing more than $110,000 from the Vigo County School Corporation.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Fennell and Frank Shahadey used a kickback scheme to steal the money.

Fennell was sentenced to 24 months at a federal camp.

The judge also ordered him to pay back $110,600 to the government saying Fennell stole from school children and the community at large.

The judge allowed Fennell to be on release for now.

Fennell's attorney asked that he be allowed to self-report to prison.

The judge will recommend Fennel do his 24 months at the camp in Terre Haute.

The government asked for a 27 to 30-month sentence, saying without Fennell, there would have been no crimes.

Fennell was the director of facilities at the school corporation. He approved inflated invoices submitted to him for payment, and then Fennell and Shahadey would split the kickback between them.

Whether Fennell will spend his sentence in Terre Haute is ultimately up to the Bureau of Prisons.

There's no set date at this time for him to report to serve his time.