Jets start touching down for Terre Haute Air Show

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're keeping our eyes to the sky as we prepare for a big weekend ahead.

On Thursday, more visitors arrived in Terre Haute...and there's a good chance you heard them when they got here...like the headliners for the Terre Haute Air Show, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

Thursday was a busy day at the Terre Haute's airport.

If you live in the area, you could probably hear the Blue Angels coming from miles away, as they showed up with a boom.

The first plane to land was called 'Fat Albert.'

It hauls staff and parts for the rest of the Blue Angel team.

About an hour later...Blue Angels jets one through six arrived.

They made a few rounds at Terre Haute's airport before touching down.

They weren't the only ones to arrive though...the Air Force's F-22 Raptors also arrived in Terre Haute.

The two jets touched down to the welcome of Terre Haute officials.

Both the F-22 Raptor crew and the Blue Angels say they are excited to be in town for the show.

The Terre Haute Air Show happens this Saturday and Sunday.

