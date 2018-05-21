Jeep group goes topless and raises big money for PINK of Terre Haute

Clear

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you noticed a lot of Jeeps in town over the weekend, there was a good reason.

On Saturday, the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies held their 2nd Annual "Going Topless for Pink Ride."

The event started at the Hoosier Aviation Hangar near the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

Organizers say more than 350 Jeeps were there.

Donations are still coming in, but they are on track to raise more than $20,000 for PINK of Terre Haute.

The money will be used for breast cancer survivors and their families.

This will also help PINK of Terre Haute with the costs of mammograms.

