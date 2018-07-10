Jeep crashes into Bicycle

Scroll for more content...

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – A bicyclist was hit by a Jeep Monday around 8 o'clock in morning.A Jeep was driving on Palmer Street in Vigo county came to a stop at State Road 42 that's when a cyclist was riding across the road.The Jeep driver didn't see the bicycle and that's when the two accidentally crashed.Officers tell us the cyclist’s injuries are not severe.