Jeep Junkies partner with PINK of Terre Haute to give away pink Jeep

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 6:54 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies are giving away a pink Jeep.

The giveaway is in partnership with PINK of Terre Haute

The two groups are raising money for victims of breast cancer.

Organizers say they are trying to help with the financial burden.

You can check the Jeep out at Meadows Shopping Center on Saturday.

To find out how you can win, click here.

