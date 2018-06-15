TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies are giving away a pink Jeep.
Scroll for more content...
The giveaway is in partnership with PINK of Terre Haute
The two groups are raising money for victims of breast cancer.
Organizers say they are trying to help with the financial burden.
You can check the Jeep out at Meadows Shopping Center on Saturday.
To find out how you can win, click here.
Related Content
- Jeep Junkies partner with PINK of Terre Haute to give away pink Jeep
- Jeep Junkies go 'Topless for PINK'
- Jeep group goes topless and raises big money for PINK of Terre Haute
- Paint the Town Pink Carnation Sale
- Amazon partners with Terre Haute Post Office
- Terre Haute Chamber partners with surrounding communities in new partnership
- Terre Haute son gives father gift of life
- Launch Terre Haute hosts women-centric event
- Coca-Cola bottle born in Terre Haute
- Road closure in Terre Haute starts Monday