Japanese internment camp survivor speaks at Candles Museum

A Japanese internment camp survivor shared his story in Terre Haute on Thursday night.

Posted: May. 3, 2018 10:30 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2018 10:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Japanese internment camp survivor shared his story in Terre Haute on Thursday night.

Sam Mihara visited the Candles Holocaust Museum.

He's a second-generation Japanese-American.

Mihara was just nine-years-old when he was forced into a prison camp in Wyoming during World War II.

He talked about the importance of recognizing that this kind of thing happened on American soil.

"Everyone needs to be on their guard and make sure that they watch for signs it might happen again to others, other religious groups, other races," Mihara said.

