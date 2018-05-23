Jail study narrows in on results for Vigo County's future

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The jail study going on right now in Vigo County is making progress. RJS Justice Services is gathering answers for taxpayers.



The county hired the firm to study the jail and criminal justice system.

Vigo County Commissioners say RJS visits every week. They're looking into how big the facility needs to be. The firm is also analyzing how much it will cost taxpayers.

Judy Anderson is the President of the Vigo County Commissioners. They're responsible for implementing a plan to fix overcrowding in the current jail. A federal lawsuit against the county is demanding that.

Anderson says they don't know when the study will wrap up. Right now, they're finalizing how many beds and staff members are needed. She says they're looking at between 420 and 460 beds for inmates.

Once they solidify a plan, they pass the torch to the County Council. They are responsible for funding the project.

Before this happens, RJS plans to answer the public's questions. They will explain how they're implementing their feedback and ask for more in a second public forum.

The Commissioners are nailing down a date. They say, it will be in the next two to three weeks.

We will keep you updated when we learn more.