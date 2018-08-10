Clear
JC Penney to open 500 baby shops amid Babies R Us demise

JCPenney is expanding the baby products it sells at stores

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 9:58 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — JCPenney is expanding the baby products it sells at stores beyond clothing as the department store joins the many other chains trying to claim some of the Babies R Us sales up for grabs.

The Plano, Texas-based chain is opening baby shops in 500 stores that are near now-shuttered Babies R Us locations, now that Babies R Us owner Toys R Us has liquidated. Starting Aug. 30, JCPenney will sell in stores items like cribs, high chairs, strollers and car seats that it had formerly sold on its website only.

Retailers like Walmart, Target, BuyBuy Baby and Amazon are trying to attract former Babies R Us shoppers by adding more baby products, enlisting pregnant celebrities for promotions, or helping people recreate their gift registries.

