NEW YORK (AP) — JCPenney is expanding the baby products it sells at stores beyond clothing as the department store joins the many other chains trying to claim some of the Babies R Us sales up for grabs.
The Plano, Texas-based chain is opening baby shops in 500 stores that are near now-shuttered Babies R Us locations, now that Babies R Us owner Toys R Us has liquidated. Starting Aug. 30, JCPenney will sell in stores items like cribs, high chairs, strollers and car seats that it had formerly sold on its website only.
Retailers like Walmart, Target, BuyBuy Baby and Amazon are trying to attract former Babies R Us shoppers by adding more baby products, enlisting pregnant celebrities for promotions, or helping people recreate their gift registries.
Related Content
- JC Penney to open 500 baby shops amid Babies R Us demise
- Baby thrives after 5 organ transplant
- Police: Indiana woman tried to kill baby with tainted milk
- Regional Hospital welcomes first Valley baby born in 2018
- State senator introduces bill to expand availability of ‘baby boxes’
- Dispatcher helps after baby is born in the shower
- Next Gerber baby will be a boy with Down syndrome
- Indiana mother loses twin babies, helps others who grieve
- Police: Baby in viral video was smoking marijuana
- Union Hospital host community baby shower for expecting mothers