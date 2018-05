TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ivy Tech stands out for its test center and community members along with students are benefiting.

The Terre Haute campus now has test center certification.

The National College Testing Association gives this to centers with the high accepted standards.

There was a special reception to celebrate.

The center officers services to current and prospective students.

They can take placement assessments, license exams, and university tests.