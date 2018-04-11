Clear
Ivy Tech's Precision Ag facility grows

Ivy Tech Community College is only one of five colleges in the country with a precision ag major.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college is taking agriculture into the future.

Now, the school is upgrading and expanding its facility.

There was a special open house on Wednesday.

Precision Ag uses technology to monitor crops and soil health.

The college is in the middle of a campaign to get money for equipment.

This facility is part of a mission to train the next generation of farm workers.

