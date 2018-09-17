Clear

Ivy Tech to hold Express Enrollment for displaced Harrison College students

A local college is reaching out to help displaced Harrison College students.

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 7:18 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college is reaching out to help displaced Harrison College students.

When Harrison made their sudden announcement on Friday, News 10 reached out to area schools to see if they were able to help the displaced students.

Ivy Tech Community College will host an Express Enrollment Day on Wednesday, September, 19th.

It will be from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

