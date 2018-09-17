VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college is reaching out to help displaced Harrison College students.
When Harrison made their sudden announcement on Friday, News 10 reached out to area schools to see if they were able to help the displaced students.
Ivy Tech Community College will host an Express Enrollment Day on Wednesday, September, 19th.
It will be from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Related Content
- Ivy Tech to hold Express Enrollment for displaced Harrison College students
- Ivy-Tech Community College holds Express Enrollment Day
- Ivy Tech students receive hands-on experience
- Harrison College holds job fair for its students
- Ivy Tech hosts welding competition
- Ivy Tech holds annual Community Health and Wellness Fair
- 780 Ivy Tech students walk the stage in graduation ceremony
- Ivy Tech hosts annual agriculture expo
- Ivy Tech's Precision Ag facility grows
- Harrison College students still seeking answers after abrupt closing
Scroll for more content...