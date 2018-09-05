Clear
Ivy Tech students receive hands-on experience

Students at Ivy Tech had the chance for some unique hands-on job experience on Thursday.

Sep. 5, 2018
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Ivy Tech had the chance for some unique hands-on job experience on Thursday.

They harvested their final round of sweet corn.

The corn is donated to food banks in the community.

Students in the program say it's important for them to get this experience.

"This is kind of like real-world experience, so instead of sitting in a classroom listening to a lecture, we are getting hands-on experience with it," student Sydni Britton said.

The sweet corn is donated through Catholic Charities.

Last year, it made it to food banks all across the state.

