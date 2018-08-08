TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college is preparing to grow for the next generation of farmers.
On Tuesday, we got a sneak peek at Ivy Tech's new facility.
It's called the 'Precision Agriculture Equipment' that features new technology.
The 26,000 square foot venue will also house the school's Diesel Heavy Truck Technology classes.
Students we spoke with are excited they'll be able to use the new space this year.
There will be a ribbon cutting to officially open the new facility on Wednesday.
Senator Joe Donnelly was also on hand to tour the new venue.
Related Content
- Ivy Tech shows off new area of campus
- Ivy Tech hosts welding competition
- Ivy Tech hosts annual agriculture expo
- Ivy Tech's Precision Ag facility grows
- Ivy-Tech Community College holds Express Enrollment Day
- 25 employers on hand for Ivy Tech Career Expo
- Ivy Tech hosts Future Health Professional's mock competition
- Ivy Tech holds annual Community Health and Wellness Fair
- Ivy Tech hosts career fair, nearly 50 employers on hand
Scroll for more content...