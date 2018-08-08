Ivy Tech shows off new area of campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college is preparing to grow for the next generation of farmers.

On Tuesday, we got a sneak peek at Ivy Tech's new facility.

It's called the 'Precision Agriculture Equipment' that features new technology.

The 26,000 square foot venue will also house the school's Diesel Heavy Truck Technology classes.

Students we spoke with are excited they'll be able to use the new space this year.

There will be a ribbon cutting to officially open the new facility on Wednesday.

Senator Joe Donnelly was also on hand to tour the new venue.