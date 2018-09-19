Ivy Tech holds Express Enrollment Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday was Express Enrollment Day at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute.

Students were able to get enrolled quickly, without an appointment.

This event happens several times throughout the year.

Organizers say this happened at a good time, as Harrison College suddenly closed on Sunday.

The Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Services at Ivy Tech told News 10 Ivy Tech is doing what they can do to help Harrison students transfer.

They will be able to start classes as early as October, 15th.