TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday was Express Enrollment Day at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute.
Students were able to get enrolled quickly, without an appointment.
This event happens several times throughout the year.
LINK | HARRISON COLLEGE STUDENTS STILL SEEKING ANSWERS AFTER ABRUPT CLOSING
Organizers say this happened at a good time, as Harrison College suddenly closed on Sunday.
The Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Services at Ivy Tech told News 10 Ivy Tech is doing what they can do to help Harrison students transfer.
They will be able to start classes as early as October, 15th.
Related Content
- Ivy Tech holds Express Enrollment Day
- Ivy-Tech Community College holds Express Enrollment Day
- Ivy Tech to hold Express Enrollment for displaced Harrison College students
- Ivy Tech hosts welding competition
- Ivy Tech holds annual Community Health and Wellness Fair
- Ivy Tech hosts annual agriculture expo
- Ivy Tech's Precision Ag facility grows
- Ivy Tech students receive hands-on experience
- 25 employers on hand for Ivy Tech Career Expo
- Ivy Tech hosts Future Health Professional's mock competition
Scroll for more content...