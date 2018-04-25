Ivy Tech hosts welding competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Ivy Tech hosted it's Welding Skills Competition for local high school students. The event included top Junior and Seniors from six career centers.

Participants completed a written test as well as a practical test to show off their trade.

While the event provides bragging rights for the participants, Assistant Professor Darrin Dayhoff hopes the competition helps each student in their professional career.

"This is helping them with their interview and testing skills. Also, they're developing their blueprint reading and the techniques we use in the lab" Dayhoff said.

The competition resulted in two first place winners. Kyle Hasselburg of Bloomington took first place in the Senior division and Jonathan Thinkston of Sullivan won the junior division.