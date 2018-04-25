Clear

"I've never seen anything like it." 7 candidates, 1 race

Thursday night, you can hear from the seven candidates who are running for State Representative for the 43rd District.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2018 8:45 AM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2018 12:04 PM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

Representative Clyde Kersey has held this position for 22 years. He's retiring, effective this November.

Representative Clyde Kersey has held this position for 22 years. He's retiring, effective this November.

Here is the list of Democratic candidates:
- Tonya Pfaff
- Norm Loudermilk, II
- Mark Bird
- Sylvester Edwards
- Chad Overton
Here is the list of Republican candidates:
- Eddie Felling
- Isaac Deal

Kersey says he could see all seven candidates representing Vigo County well in Indianapolis. He says he is not endorsing any of the candidates.
“It's going to be difficult for me, it really is. I think all would do a good job,” said Kersey. “I can picture each one at the statehouse doing a good job. I just don't quite yet know who I’m going to vote for.”

The public forum, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, begins at 5 p.m. Thursday night at the Indiana Theatre Downtown Terre Haute. Doors open at 4 p.m. All are welcome.

