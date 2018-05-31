TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The start of summer also means the beginning of the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.

One local mother knows the dangers first hand. Tonya Thompson's daughter got into a wreck just one month after receiving her license. She flipped her car at the intersection of Park Avenue and Clinton Street.

Her daughter is just a snap-shot of what can happen on the road.

According to AAA, teen drivers cause 15% more crashes between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

When they have a friend in the car, the chance of a deadly crash triples.

Experts say parents need to talk to their teens about speeding and driving at night. Thompson worries about drunk drivers more during the summer.

“People are amped up on the holidays. They drive a little carelessly. It's very scary out there for a parent.”

In preparation for the dangerous summer driving period, AAA encourages parents to educate their teens and themselves about risky driving behavior. Parents should:

• Discuss with teens early and often the dangers of risky driving situations, such as speeding and nighttime driving.

• Teach by example and minimize your own risky behavior when behind the wheel.

• Make a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers. Consider setting driving limits that are stronger than a state’s law, and enforce those limits.