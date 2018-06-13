TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of kids in Terre Haute surprised local officers on Wednesday.

They made personal cards for each officer.

They even drew pictures for the K-9's.

It was one of the many sweet moments that happened at Coffee With a Cop.

This is an event that happens four times a year but leaves a lasting impression on law enforcement.

"It's very heartwarming to see these kids look up to police officers and not scared of us. Taking time out of their busy day to present us with something...that's important...it's very heartwarming," Sgt. Joe Watts from the Indiana State Police said.

People young and old made an appearance at Starbucks for the vent.

If you missed this one, the next meet and greet is set for September 12th