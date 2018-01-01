It's that time of year: Girl Scout cookies!

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Well it's the most exciting time of the year for Girl Scouts as cookie sales have started this month!

Girl Scouts are now passing out the cookies many have ordered.

But if you missed out, booth sales will be starting in February that's where you can find Girl Scouts selling cookies in our community.

Leaders say it's all about teaching girls lifelong skills.

"The cookie program really hits upon so many skills that young women and young leaders will be able to utilize in the rest of their life,” explained Danielle Shockey, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana CEO.

They say all the traditional cookies are back and the new ‘S'more Cookie’ is back for a limited time along with the ‘Toffee-tastic Cookie’ that's gluten free.

For more information on Girl Scout cookies, click here.