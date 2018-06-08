TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Watch out Terre Haute! 2,700 athletes with the Special Olympics are ready to take the city by storm.
The summer games kick off at 12:30 p.m. Friday. This includes a number of Olympic sports like swimming, volleyball and powerlifting.
Jeff Mohler, the CEO of Special Olympics Indiana says it's the biggest event they host and the largest event the athletes get to be a part of.
“It's all about them. It’s probably one of the few times it is all about them. It's for them, about them, highlights them and spotlights them. So it means the world to them,” said Mohler.
All are welcome to attend the sporting events. Mohler says they are free.
The Opening Ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Hulman Center. This is also open to the public.
For a list of the event schedule, click here.
