It's official: ISU holds inauguration for new president

Students and faculty who were in the crowd say it was a great, historic celebration.

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 4:03 PM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 6:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's official, Indiana State University has its 12th president.

On Friday, the university inaugurated Dr. Deborah Curtis.

She's the school's first-ever female president.

She received her official medallion and addressed the campus.

"Well, we don't always inaugurate a female president. So this is a very special occasion. This is our 12th president, who happens to be a woman. So I'm really looking forward to working with her," ISU Academic Advisor Hope Williams said.

Dr. Curtis replaced Daniel Bradley as the school's president.

