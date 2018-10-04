In case you need an excuse to eat tacos today: it's national taco day!
The beloved and delicious food is honored each year on Oct. 4.
To celebrate tonight, make a taco bar for your family dinner tonight, or score a deal while you're out!
Taco Bell is offering four tacos for $5 – or you can get unlimited tacos for $9 at On The Border.
Check out nationaltacoday.com for all of the available deals!
