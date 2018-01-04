TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Right now there's still a major need for life-saving blood donations.

The Indiana Blood Center in Terre Haute says it still only has a one day supply of blood.

We discovered that your donations will likely land right here in Terre Haute. A local physician says blood is needed in many situations, especially for a patient in surgery, post-labor or in the emergency room.

Regional Hospital in Terre Haute says they always have blood at the hospital. They do rely on the Indiana Blood Center to restock.

We caught up with a local trauma physician, who says at any point, one patient can need 20, 40 or 60 or more units of blood.

The cold weather has impacted mobile blood drives. That's why donors of all blood types are urgently needed.

“Given that we use blood every day for patients and blood is immensely life-saving, I can tell you how incredibly important to donate blood,” said Dr. Christine Toevs, Trauma Medical Director at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

To donate blood, you can go to the Indiana Blood Center in Terre Haute located at 2021 South Third Street.

Other locations can be found here.

Terre Haute Hours of Operation

Monday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesday Closed

Wednesday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday* 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday** 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday- Open on a rotating schedule. See the appointment schedule to find your next Sunday opportunity.

They take appointments online, over the phone or even walk-ins. Their phone number is 812-238-2495.