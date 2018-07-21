'It's got a good intent, there is some problems that could be associated with it,' Local expert weighs in on new Illinois gun laws

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - At Lost Creek Trading Post, all eyes are on every sale.

"If we hear that a person wants to buy a gun for another person, that sale is off," said Manager John Van Sandt.

Van Sandt also teaches concealed carry classes. Every day he works with potential and active gun owners. He also keeps tabs on what's happening at the statehouse.

"There is so much gun crime, and there are so many deaths associated with it, that they feel like they constantly have to do something," he said.

The reaction comes after new laws signed by Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner.

HB2354 allows the courts to take away weapons from people who pose a threat to themselves or others for up to six months. However, it must be proven by family or police that the person is suffering from mental health or other problems and threatening harm.

Van Sandt says he believes the law comes with good intentions, but it could also be problematic in some ways.

"If someone did not like you and did not like the fact that you had guns, and they thought that you were a threat to yourself or someone else, they could contact the police, the state police, law enforcement and have guns taken away from you without due process just because they didn't like you," he said.

"There could be some issues with it," Van Sandt continued, "People who are willing to commit perjury and say 'Oh this person is not safe, this person is a threat to me, or to someone else or to themselves', they could have those (FOID Card, Concealed Carry Permit) taken away from them. The way the law is written, you could be without those for six months while the due process takes place, but in the meantime, you're without, your assets are confiscated, which is kind of unconstitutional the way I see it."

Van Sandt says he believes the new law could also be of cost to the state.

"Those administrative costs to the state of Illinois are going to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $100,000 to add that administrative staffing to conduct all this," he said, "and of course, there's going to be a lot of civil suits as a result of it."

The effect this law could have, Van Sandt says, could be life altering, especially if the accusations turn out to be false.

"There are certainly a lot of politicians you probably have heard of that have been accused of sexual harassment in one sort or another," he said, "Whether it's true or not, that person's reputation is ruined. Same with gun owners that say they're unsafe to themselves or to another, of course, it will be put in the papers and all over the place for public record. Even if that person was not guilty of any of that, it was someone who just wanted to demean them or whatever, their reputation is ruined for perhaps the rest of their life."

Governor Rauner also signed another law, SB3256, which extends a 72-hour waiting period for all guns.

Van Sandt says he believes that law will do absolutely nothing to prevent gun violence.

"Most people who buy a gun these days already have guns," he said, "They just want a new gun, it's a new gun, they like the performance and the features. If they're wanting to do something stupid, they could use a gun they already have. They're not going to come in and buy a gun, legally, and then use it to go out and do their stupid stuff. So it's just a matter of wasting gas. You go to buy the gun, you run home, wait three days and then drive back to pick it up."

However, Van Sandt says he believes there are good gun laws and there are needs for those. He says he'd like to see more be done for background checks, training opportunities and keeping laws universal throughout the country.

"They can reverse a lot of laws that are on the books," he said, "There are some laws that are good. We do need background checks to make sure that the wrong people don't get guns. We should make training a little more available and not be looked down upon, just because you're training your son or your daughter to use a gun safely, know what they can do and respect them."

"Right now there is such a quagmire of laws from one state to the other that you can do in this state, that you can't in that state," he continued, "and it's just setting an individual up to be a felon."