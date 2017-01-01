It's flu season, can you pass it along to your pets?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We've heard about the flu hitting Indiana and Illinois...but how about our pets?

Greg Riley of the Brown Veterinary Clinic in Terre Haute says dogs are more susceptible to flu-like symptoms than cats.

They suffer similar symptoms to humans, with symptoms like a temperature, fever, lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, and sometimes a dry, hacking cough.

Riley says the flu is not a common problem for animals, but some are more likely to suffer than others.

He adds he has not seen any pet viruses going around at this time.