It's flu season, can you pass it along to your pets?

Greg Riley of the Brown Veterinary Clinic in Terre Haute says dogs are more susceptible to flu-like symptoms than cats.

Posted: Dec. 22, 2017 10:19 PM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2017 10:59 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We've heard about the flu hitting Indiana and Illinois...but how about our pets?

They suffer similar symptoms to humans, with symptoms like a temperature, fever, lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, and sometimes a dry, hacking cough.

Riley says the flu is not a common problem for animals, but some are more likely to suffer than others.

He adds he has not seen any pet viruses going around at this time.

