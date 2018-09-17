'It's devastating...I'm heartbroken...' Student in shock after college closes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Students who were enrolled in Harrison College are still in shock.

Friday, they announced they were closing their doors for good.

Harrison College is a for-profit college based out of Indianapolis.

The college has eleven campuses across Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina, including one in Terre Haute.

Thousands of students are wondering what’s next. They’re left with no degree and no answers.

Monday morning some students and staff protested on the campus in Terre Haute. They were looking for one simple thing, answers.

“We’re trying to look for answers for all of our peers,” Ariel Cole, a student at Harrison College said. “They’ve lost their jobs, their education, money and their time.”

Jordyn Krantz is a mom of two kids. She was at the protest today. Krantz was supposed to graduate from the college in May of 2019.

“I’m just heartbroken,” Krantz said. “We have to start back from, you know, square one.”

Now, students don’t really know where to go from here.

“Just calling colleges trying to figure out what to do,” Cole said

Some colleges in Vigo County, like Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, are prepared to open their doors to Harrison college students and help them finish their education.

“We want to be good community partners to those displaced students,” Brennan Randolph, Vice President for enrollment management at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods said. “We want them to have an opportunity to meet with them and consider their application for transfer”

He said the college can’t guarantee every single credit will transfer.

“We can guarantee that we will present to them an option that will be to get them through their program as quickly as possible.” He said

Harrison college students aren’t giving up on their education. No matter what it takes.

“I will not give up you know I gotta set a good example for my kids,” Krantz said. “So, I will continue on.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is planning to have a transfer fair for any student who is looking to transfer to the Woods.

That fair is going to be Wednesday at the Terre Haute Convention and Vistors Bureau from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can find the transfer application to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods here.