Clear

"It's all costs that we weren't expecting," Maintenance issues put financial strain on humane society, donations needed

Vandevender has been on staff for about 8 months and the job is not getting any easier.

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 10:36 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As more animals come in, the work never ends at the Sullivan County Humane Society.

"You get trained very quickly," said Myra Vandevender. 

Vandevender has been on staff for about 8 months and the job is not getting any easier.

"All of the openings in the building are trying to suck in so much air that it's not allowing the air that's inside the building to release out," she said.

Negative air pressure is causing a string of issues for the facility. According to their Facebook page, it's a problem they've been dealing with since it was built in 2009. 

Broken exhaust fans are just some of the problems tied to the negative air pressure. 

Vandevender said they are also unable to run the hot water heater and the heating and cooling system at the same time in the kennel section of the facility. 

"We have to choose between having air in the back or using hot water," she said, "and we need the hot water because it helps clean everything."

Meanwhile, Vandevender said they've been opening windows to keep animals comfortable. 

While the animals are mostly doing ok, Vandevender said the air quality has still created a few problems for them.

"Not being able to get all the dirty air out, it makes bad air quality for the animals especially," she said, "We have run into a few of them getting sick."

Vandevender said the price tag for repairs totals out to around $10,000. The unexpected cost has put the shelter in a tight spot as they run on mostly donations. They recently started a repair fund to raise money.

"We rely heavily on donations, we're a non-profit so we need all the donations we can get," she said.

If you're interested in donating, you can send money through the repair fund or by mail to 2425 N Section St in Sullivan, Indiana. You can also stop in with your donation during business hours. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
More Pleasant Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose offense returns talent

Image

Brookins ready for senior year

Image

North and South V. ready for showdown

Image

Wednesday Overnight Forecast

Image

A night of Scouting

Image

Vigo County Education Foundation awards 150 grants

Image

"It's all costs that we weren't expecting," Maintenance issues put financial strain on humane societ

Image

Indiana State Police on Diesel Fest

Image

First-responders deal with Lyford Y construction

Image

Changes to Illinois FOID card coming

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage