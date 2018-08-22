SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As more animals come in, the work never ends at the Sullivan County Humane Society.

"You get trained very quickly," said Myra Vandevender.

Vandevender has been on staff for about 8 months and the job is not getting any easier.

"All of the openings in the building are trying to suck in so much air that it's not allowing the air that's inside the building to release out," she said.

Negative air pressure is causing a string of issues for the facility. According to their Facebook page, it's a problem they've been dealing with since it was built in 2009.

Broken exhaust fans are just some of the problems tied to the negative air pressure.

Vandevender said they are also unable to run the hot water heater and the heating and cooling system at the same time in the kennel section of the facility.

"We have to choose between having air in the back or using hot water," she said, "and we need the hot water because it helps clean everything."

Meanwhile, Vandevender said they've been opening windows to keep animals comfortable.

While the animals are mostly doing ok, Vandevender said the air quality has still created a few problems for them.

"Not being able to get all the dirty air out, it makes bad air quality for the animals especially," she said, "We have run into a few of them getting sick."

Vandevender said the price tag for repairs totals out to around $10,000. The unexpected cost has put the shelter in a tight spot as they run on mostly donations. They recently started a repair fund to raise money.

"We rely heavily on donations, we're a non-profit so we need all the donations we can get," she said.

If you're interested in donating, you can send money through the repair fund or by mail to 2425 N Section St in Sullivan, Indiana. You can also stop in with your donation during business hours.