'It's a loss for the community, it's a great loss for the THPD, but it's really a loss for the school system' VCSC honors fallen THPD officer

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many continue to feel the loss of THPD Officer Rob Pitts, including the Vigo County School Corporation.

School board leaders started Monday night's meeting with a moment of silence in Pitts' honor.

Superintendent Dr. Danny Tanoos told News 10 Officer Pitts worked at a variety of events for and inside Vigo County Schools.

During last year's bomb scare at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Tanoos said Pitts was one of the responding officers at the scene.

When describing Pitts to Monday's audience, Tanoos called him the "perfect police officer".

"If you were to write the job description for the perfect police officer, he fit every criteria," Tanoos said, "Always nice and kind, professional."

For Tanoos, the loss hits close to home. He says it's because of men and women, like Pitts, that Vigo County Schools are safer.

"Having had my dad being a police officer and seeing the kind of work that they do for us, it's heroic in many ways and the public doesn't see what they do every day," he said, "For us, it's a loss for the community, it's a great loss for the THPD, but it's really a loss for the school system."

The school corporation continues to honor Officer Pitts' memory.

On the marquee display, outside of the administration building, it reads "Rest In Peace Officer Rob Pitts". You can find the sign on Wabash Avenue.