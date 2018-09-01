(CNN) - If you're looking for any excuse to enjoy some crispy bacon, you're in luck! That’s because it's International Bacon Day!
It’s reportedly the most popular unofficial holiday right here at home in the U.S. It's now celebrated every year on the last Saturday before Labor Day.
Bacon refers to pork belly meat in the U.S., while bacon comes from the loin in Canada.
But bacon is always cured with salt and then dried, boiled, or smoked.
International Bacon Day was started by a group of students in Massachusetts.
