Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Clear

"It was kind of a bombshell" Local parent reacts to new head lice procedure for Vigo County Schools

The procedure allows students with live lice/nits to remain in class as opposed to being sent home.

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 11:24 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parent Stephanie Stonebraker said it was the first day of classes when she found out about a new procedure for Vigo County Schools.

"It was kind of a bombshell," Stonebraker said, "It was like here's the first day of school, and you can't really enjoy it."

The Vigo County School Corporation announced a new procedure regarding head lice nearly two weeks ago, when students returned to classes. 

The procedure allows students with live lice/nits to remain in class as opposed to being sent home. 

Officials said the procedure, recommended by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, is a way to eliminate the stigma surrounding lice and prevents students from missing school days. 

The new procedure states parents would be notified by phone or letter if live lice/nits are found on their child's head. Parents would be instructed to start treatment at home. School nurses will continue periodic lice checks on the child during the school day until it is no longer needed.

The procedure also states parents are allowed to take the child home, but it is not required.

If a child is diagnosed with head lice, the procedure shows the child will be discouraged from close direct head contact with others.

Vigo County's procedure states lice do not hop or jump but crawl. It also states that transmission of lice mainly occurs through direct contact. While it is possible, officials say indirect spread through personal belongings is much less likely to happen. 

Stonebraker, who has two kids in elementary school, said she was in disbelief when she learned more about the procedure.

"You're putting the responsibility on the child when the responsibility should be on the Vigo County School Corporation," Stonebraker continued, "It's their responsibility to make the appropriate steps at that point."

"Like I said, I have two children of my own," Stonebraker continued, "and I tell them to put up their backpacks and their lunchbox every day when they come home, and they don't do that all the time. So I know how telling kids one thing and them actually doing it, especially in the elementary school levels. To tell a child to be more vigilant about space may not always occur."

We also created a Twitter Poll to get your thoughts, at the time of News 10 on MyFOX10 (10 p.m. EST), 92 percent of voters disagreed with the new head lice procedure. 

Stonebraker believes the new procedure just puts a burden on school nurses, students and their parents in the long run.

In the form of a 6-page letter, Stonebraker addressed school board members with her concerns at Monday night's meeting. During our interview Tuesday, she said she's hopeful to have more dialogue with officials in the future.

"Ultimately, I think it's up to us, and our community, and what's the right fit for us and to be an advocate for yourself and your family," she said, "and to speak out on what you would like to happen."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local mom concerned about school corporation lice policy

Image

The rain is gone...now we have a cooldown

Image

Local mom not happy about lice policy at school corporation

Image

No Zebras, No Excuses

Image

Filling the need for EMT workers

Image

Regional Hospital Backpack program donation

Image

First day of school at ISU

Image

Lawrenceville Airport grant

Image

U.S. Attorney in Terre Haute

Image

Women's Equality Day Lunch

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage