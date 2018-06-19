PRINCETON, Ind. (WTHI) - From the sky you can see what remains after a train wreck Sunday night. The fires are still burning almost twenty-four hours after the incident. However, if you ask residents, things are a lot calmer today then last night.

Shannon Theys says, "Me and my daughter and my granddaughter were sitting out by the pool when we heard what sounded like a jet engine making a very loud noise. And then we heard a crash and at that time we were scrambling to see what was going on."

A rail car loaded with 30,000 gallons of liquid propane exploded. Resulting in a ploom of smoke and fire.

Theys says, "It was kind of scary because of all the smoke and at first, we weren't for sure what they had in the trains."

The Princeton fire department evacuated a half-mile radius around the wreck. Despite the severity, no one was injured in the incident.

Princeton fire chief Mike Pflug says the accident's location played a major factor.

Pflug says, "You couldn't really have found a better location. It's isolated away from everything. It's far enough out of town that it hasn't really had much effect to the neighborhoods outside of where we've just evacuated."

In all, 23 railcars derailed in the incident. Five of those were carrying propane.

At this time residents are being allowed to return to their homes and traffic is being opened back up on us 41.

Princeton Mayor Brad Schmitt says, "Everybody here, I tell you what, that's how you handle these types of situations. Is that you have a good team around you."

News 10 will continue to follow this story as it develops.