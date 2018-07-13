It might be a couple more weeks until state investigation wraps at a local medical facility

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - The investigation into a local care facility isn't complete just yet.

Employees at the United Methodist Village in Lawrenceville, Illinois told us they weren't getting paid.

On Thursday, we received an update from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

A media spokesperson told us the report won't be final for another week or two.

She also noted that her department cites violations under the Nursing Care Act.

And if there is a financial issue, it may not fall under that act.

On Wednesday, current and former employees protested.

The Village board also issued a statement saying board members have a reorganization plane to move forward.