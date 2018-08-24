Clear
',,,It means more jobs.' One facility that was built in the valley is bringing new opportunities for people.

A Texas-based company has invested millions of dollars into a railcar repair facility in Wahington Indiana.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 9:58 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) -- Eagle railcar services company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Washington Indiana.

Officially opening up the railcar repair facility. It's their fifth facility in the country and the first in the state.

Eagle railcar is a Texas-based company that has invested more than $18 million into the Indiana facility. 

It's also bringing dozens of jobs to the area. 

It's a project that has been in the works for a few years now. President and owner of Eagle railcar says the ribbon cutting today felt great.

"We've been working at this about a year and a half," Marc Walraven, owner, and president of eagle railcar services. "So, it's nice to have reached this point."

Construction on the project started in 2016. They took what was previously BW services and made it into what it is today. 

"We have restored a historically contaminated and dilapidated facility that was an eyesore and basically a hazard to the community," Walraven said. 

What does the facility choosing Indiana mean for the Wabash Valley? 

"It means more jobs and it means investments and it means that this company recognizes that there's the workforce here and the work ethic here in Washington, Indiana and Indiana that has them choose Indiana," Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch said. 

She says things like this are steps in the right direction for Indiana.

"As jobs come to Indiana we want to be sure that we have the workforce to be able to meet those jobs," Crouch said. "So, the future is very bright for Indiana." 

The fact that Indiana is one of the few areas that has been chosen to house one of these facilities is something everyone should be proud of.

"It makes me proud. Governor Holcomb and I are so proud of the fact that Indiana is the crossroads of America," Crouch said. "We're a state that works and we're taking Indiana to the next level."

The company is still hiring. They say they are hiring at least another 20 associates this year.

Right now, they are hiring welders, blasters, and painters. If you're interested in applying for a job, you can head to their website.

