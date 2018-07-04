Clear

"It came in a manila envelope," President Trump writes letter to family of Terre Haute fallen officer

The family of fallen Terre Haute officer, Rob Pitts, recently received a surprise message of support. Pitts served with the police department for 16 years. He was shot and killed in the line of duty in May.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The family of fallen Terre Haute officer, Rob Pitts, recently received a surprise message of support. Pitts served with the police department for 16 years. He was shot and killed in the line of duty in May. 

The family received a letter from President Donald Trump. The letter highlights Pitt's bravery and his sacrifice. 

It's been almost two months since Greg Pitts lost his little brother. "He was my best friend," he said. 

Greg says he has some words that he would say if he saw his brother one last time. 

"I was proud of him," Greg Pitts said. "And, I miss him."

LINK | FIVE-YEAR-OLD DAKOTA PITTS RETURNS TO SCHOOL, 70 OFFICERS ON HAND TO WELCOME HIM

A special message was sent to a grieving family and the community. President Donald Trump sent a letter to Pitt's family. It was sent to the Terre Haute Police Department. 

"It came in a manila envelope. The return address was the White House," Ryan Adamson, a Terre Haute police officer said.


At the bottom of the letter is both President Trump and Melania Trump's signatures. The president of the United States wished to express his condolences over the death of a lost brother, father, son, and most importantly, a hero. 

"It meant a lot," Gregg Pitts said. "It was kind of a sense of pride that he would reach out and to take the time to do this for us {Pitt's family."

LINK | FULL VIDEO: THE SERVICES FOR OFFICER ROB PITTS

A fellow officer is gone but never forgotten.

"For him to take the time and even sign the letter, it means something," Adamson said. "It means something to the Terre Haute Police Department and it means something to the men and women in law enforcement. More importantly, it means something to the Pitt's family."

