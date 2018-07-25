Clear

'Is it non-profits? Is it for-profits? Is it only if you're having dancing?' Confusion continues over the renamed 'special events ordinance'

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 3:13 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce wants to clear up any confusion about the city's special events ordinance.

Recently, the Terre Haute City Council made changes to the city's dance permit ordinance.

Those changes were made on July 5th.

The name change alone has caused a lot of concern.

In particular, organizers of the 13 events that take place downtown wonder if they will need to approach the city for a permit.

City leaders plan to address this at the Thursday morning chamber meeting.

"We all trying to figure out exactly what the permit covers. Is it non-profits? Is it for-profits? Is it only if you're having dancing? Is it just a festival in general? It could be really broad...so we want to bring people in, the ones who wrote it, so we can understand it," Stephanie Pence, the coordinator for Downtown Terre Haute said.

On Thursday morning, City Council President Curtis Debaun and city attorney Eddie Felling will represent the city at the meeting.

Business owners and non-profit leaders are welcome to hear them explain how this ordinance may impact their events.

