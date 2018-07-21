Clear

Is gaming an addiction? Some medical experts say it is

Online gaming could now be classified as an addiction. Medical experts say the amount of hours you spend behind the screen playing games, may be considered concerning.

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 9:29 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 10:54 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Online gaming could now be classified as an addiction. Medical experts say the number of hours you spend behind the screen playing games, may be considered concerning. 

Blaze Branson says he spends about a couple hours each day of the week playing online games. 

"I don't see it as an addiction," Branson said. "I see it as an escape."

Branson loves video games, but he says he has never let them get in the way of his work or family.

"Nobody is here forever," he said. "It's always good to have family time."

Still, experts say there is a growing concern that not everyone knows when to turn it off. Jennifer Hutchens, acting chief of addiction services at the Hamilton Center Inc. in Terre Haute, works first-hand with addiction. She says she has studied what "gaming" can do to the brain.

"It's the same pathway that we see with cocaine and with alcohol," Hutchens said. "All the neurochemicals are released and lite up in the brain when playing video games."

The World Health Organization is considering creating an official medical diagnosis called, Gaming Disorder. Experts say excessive hours behind the screen can have serious consequences on the body and daily life. 

"There is an addiction when they crave it or they put it before all other needs met," Hutchens said. "At that point, we are going to start to see emotions run high and we are also going to see signs of withdrawal."

Hutchens says she would go about treating gaming disorder like any other addiction. She says the first step of recovery is learning how to unplug.

 

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance