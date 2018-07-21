Is gaming an addiction? Some medical experts say it is

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Online gaming could now be classified as an addiction. Medical experts say the number of hours you spend behind the screen playing games, may be considered concerning.

Blaze Branson says he spends about a couple hours each day of the week playing online games.

"I don't see it as an addiction," Branson said. "I see it as an escape."

Branson loves video games, but he says he has never let them get in the way of his work or family.

"Nobody is here forever," he said. "It's always good to have family time."

Still, experts say there is a growing concern that not everyone knows when to turn it off. Jennifer Hutchens, acting chief of addiction services at the Hamilton Center Inc. in Terre Haute, works first-hand with addiction. She says she has studied what "gaming" can do to the brain.

"It's the same pathway that we see with cocaine and with alcohol," Hutchens said. "All the neurochemicals are released and lite up in the brain when playing video games."

The World Health Organization is considering creating an official medical diagnosis called, Gaming Disorder. Experts say excessive hours behind the screen can have serious consequences on the body and daily life.

"There is an addiction when they crave it or they put it before all other needs met," Hutchens said. "At that point, we are going to start to see emotions run high and we are also going to see signs of withdrawal."

Hutchens says she would go about treating gaming disorder like any other addiction. She says the first step of recovery is learning how to unplug.