Investigators need your help solving church van arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A church van arson in Terre Haute remains under investigation.

It happened at Saints Home Church of God in Christ more than a month ago.

Church officials say a van was engulfed in flames and exploded next to the church.

Fire officials say they need the public's help.

They tell us there aren't any leads on this investigation at this point.

"That fire was in a vehicle that as adjacent to a structure and it could've very easily spread to that structure. So, we want to make sure we try to find out who was responsible for that and bring them to justice," Norm Loudermilk from the Terre Haute Fire Department told us.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.