TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State University Police Department has launched an investigation into what they call a 'bias-related incident.'
According to a statement from university officials, a person wrote a derogatory message that contained a racial epithet and left it on a message board outside of a residence hall door.
That incident reportedly happened on Tuesday, sometime between 4:45 p.m. and 5:20 p.m.
Early Wednesday morning, police say another note was left outside of the same door with threatening undertones and also contained a racial epithet.
The Office of Equal Opportunity/Title IX and Public Safety are investigating the incidents.
If you have any information or feel like you have been harassed, you are asked to contact the Indiana State University Police at 812-237-5555.
Related Content
- Investigation underway after racially charged messages reportedly found in ISU residence hall
- Two found dead inside Clay County, Illinois home, investigation underway
- Fire destroys Clay County house, investigation underway
- Death investigation underway in Sullivan County
- Former ISU basketball player arrested, facing charges
- Group of ISU students help Flint residents with fresh water
- North Korea reportedly launches ballistic missile
- Facebook reportedly looking to partner with banks
- Train derailment cleanup underway, residents can submit reimbursement requests
- ISU Celebrates Founders Day