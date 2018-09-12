Clear
Investigation underway after racially charged messages reportedly found in ISU residence hall

According to a statement from university officials, a person wrote a derogatory message that contained a racial epithet and left it on a message board outside of a residence hall door.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 4:20 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 4:26 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State University Police Department has launched an investigation into what they call a 'bias-related incident.'

That incident reportedly happened on Tuesday, sometime between 4:45 p.m. and 5:20 p.m.

Early Wednesday morning, police say another note was left outside of the same door with threatening undertones and also contained a racial epithet.

The Office of Equal Opportunity/Title IX and Public Safety are investigating the incidents.

If you have any information or feel like you have been harassed, you are asked to contact the Indiana State University Police at 812-237-5555.

