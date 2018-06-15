Clear

Investigation continues into a Vincennes homicide involving two-year-old

LaQuinten Breeland remains behind bars as the primary suspect in the death of two-year-old Jaqreion Anderson.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 7:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation continues into a homicide that left a two-year-boy dead.

On Tuesday, police were called to a home on Bowman Terrace in Vincennes to find the toddler unresponsive.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, but officials are not releasing any of those details at this time.

Breeland's is Anderson's mother's boyfriend.

He was at home with other siblings when the incident happened.

