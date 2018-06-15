VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation continues into a homicide that left a two-year-boy dead.
Scroll for more content...
LaQuinten Breeland remains behind bars as the primary suspect in the death of two-year-old Jaqreion Anderson.
On Tuesday, police were called to a home on Bowman Terrace in Vincennes to find the toddler unresponsive.
LINK | POLICE IDENTIFY VINCENNES 2-YEAR-OLD THAT WAS FOUND DEAD, ONE MAN BEHIND BARS
An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, but officials are not releasing any of those details at this time.
Breeland's is Anderson's mother's boyfriend.
He was at home with other siblings when the incident happened.
Related Content
- Investigation continues into a Vincennes homicide involving two-year-old
- Vincennes leaders continue work for public wifi
- Officer-involved shooting investigation under prosecutor review
- Vincennes building receives renovations
- Construction closes Vincennes street
- 21-year-old arrested for rape after investigation in Vincennes
- Police investigating armed robbery at Vincennes apartment building
- Homicide victim's car located
- Joshua Hall gets 16 years in Sullivan County homicide case
- Vincennes University receives artifacts donation