Investigation continues for ISTEP breach

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation continues into the ISTEP breach at Loogootee High School.

Scroll for more content...

News 10 is still trying to figure out how many students will have to retake the math ISTEP test. That's after we uncovered some of the scores came back invalid.

News 10 sat down with State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick. She confirms students had access to secure information that they shouldn't have seen.

She says there are a lot of layers to the situation so they are still sorting out the facts.

When we reached out to the school, they told us an administrator gave confidential questions to math teachers. Those teachers may have used them during a review session.

Students who had access to this information will retake the exam in August.

“It’s not ideal for anyone involved. For IDOE, the Director of Assessment, the schools, but most importantly the kids,” said McCormick. “We know there are parents who are upset. We are trying to work through it to see what we have to do, what we need to do, so we will continue to investigate with the district."

The school says they are firm in the belief that there was no ill intent by the administrator.

McCormick tells me the school is being very forthcoming to do what's best for the students.

This is an investigation we will continue to follow.