Interviews continue next week for new superintendent

Posted: Apr. 25, 2018 4:56 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2018 4:56 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A committee is carrying on the search to find a new Vigo County School Corporation superintendent.

On Wednesday, we learned the school board will continue the selection process next week.

There are executive sessions planned for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Board members will gather information and talk to prospective candidates.

There are 11 candidates for the position.

The school corporation expects to fill the position by the end of May.

Current superintendent Danny Tanoos is retiring.

