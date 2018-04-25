Internship perk: A free Harley-Davidson motorcycle

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson is offering free motorcycles for those who join its summer internship program.

Eight college students or recent graduates will have the enviable task of being paid to ride a Harley and share their adventures on social media. And the best part? They’ll keep their bikes at the end of the 12-week internship.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker says it will teach the interns how to ride, compensate them for their work and travels, and let them keep their motorcycles. Harley-Davidson says it’s looking for those that have the ability to create content on the fly, are creative and have the talent to take great photos and fun videos.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and looking to pursue a career in social media. They’ll have to pass a riding course and get a motorcycle endorsement in order to keep the bikes.

Here’s an outline of the assigned duties for the internship:

The summer, you will get a crash course in marketing at the corporate headquarters in Milwaukee, then apply your skills out on the open road.

If you know how to ride, cool. If don’t know how to ride yet, we’ll get you set up at a local Harley-Davidson Riding Academy course.

On the road, you’ll attend Harley-Davidson events, meetings and identify other opportunities, as needed.

As a Harley-Davidson digital content creator you will chronicle your summer on social media: post videos, share pics, Snapchat, etc.

Recruit more people to get into the sport of motorcycling, just like you did. We will supply you with Riding Academy vouchers.

Represent the company as a brand enthusiast.

This is a full time commitment. Selected candidates will enter into a specialized services agreement with the Harley-Davidson Motor Company to perform services as independent contractors throughout the term of the internship.

