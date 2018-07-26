Clear

Inspection interviews: Facility used residents' personal accounts to pay bills

News 10 has received inspection documents from the Illinois Department of Public Health on the financial situation at United Methodist Village.

Posted By: Annie Johnston

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois inspector found a local care facility moved residents' personal money to cover facility bills, according to an inspection survey released to News 10 by The Illinois Department of Public Health.

Bureau Chief, Gary Brian, first reported a possible financial concern at United Methodist Village in Lawrenceville, Illinois in June. Employees said they weren't getting paid. Employees and former employees protested. After those reports, the Mayor of Lawrenceville said the facility owed the city in overdue bills.

The inspection survey the News 10 Bureau received on Wednesday involves the main location, as well as the north location of United Methodist Village. The inspection involved interviews and records. In the documents, a state inspector stated "...The facility failed to keep resident personal fund accounts separate from the business accounts used for paying bills."

Under Illinois code, facilities must keep detailed records of each residents' account. Facilities also cannot mix residents’ money with facility operations money

According to the report from the inspector, an administrator and a clerk said the CEO requested money be moved between accounts several times, impacting the main and north locations. An administrator reported receiving a text from the CEO stating "Pull from trust fund whatever you can to help us get through and repay ASAP." The administrator said she told the CEO there was not enough money in the account to cover payroll, but the CEO wanted it done anyway.

The inspector said the facility failed to meet Illinois code.

This investigation is on-going. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, United Methodist Village must now submit a plan to get back into compliance.

Bureau Chief, Gary Brian, will look more into what the report found Thursday on News 10.

