Input needed for future of Sullivan city pool

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan City Pool was designed to be a 25-year pool. Now, it's over 50-years-old.

The city is trying to decide what its next move will be. That's as the facility needs a major face-lift. Projects vary from resurfacing the deck, to re-vamping or rebuilding the pool house, fixing the slide, and much more.

Jodee Minks is the Director and Owner of Cross Your Heart Kids Club Academy.

She says, “We worked out of a church for ten years and we stepped out in faith and now we built our business we've been here for six years."



From Minks’ daycare, you can see the Sullivan City Pool. She says it's the main reason she chose the location.

Minks says, "We have at least 50 kids a day maybe at the most (during our summer program), and we take them three days a week to the pool. So it'd be a big impact for us. The kids love it and it's been a part of our program for almost fifteen years."

But now, the future of the pool is up in the air. That's as the list of repairs and renovations continues to grow.

Sullivan City Park Board President Ellen Tucker says, "The trouble is the more people I talk to, the higher the dollar number goes. So it's possible, quite possible that we just simply can't open this year."

The final decision on closing the pool won't come until February. But in the meantime, the Sullivan City Park Board needs feedback from the community.

Tucker says, "It’s beyond the City Park Board, it's more than we can do by ourselves. We are very willing to do something, we want to do something. We just need to know what that “something” is, made by a decision that's more than just the five of us."

Minks has been to past pool input meetings. She also encourages others to show up. If not because it's your tax dollars, then do it for the youth.

Minks says, "Any small town like we are, there needs to be something for kids to do. We have an awesome park and the pool is somewhere in the summer for the kids to come and enjoy.”

Tucker says for funding, the Park Board would look into fundraising opportunities, matching grants, and reaching out to businesses. The City of Sullivan also says it's very much on-board to put money into the project. However, there needs to be a plan in place before officials can come up with a final price tag.

There are many ideas that have been thrown out for the future of the pool. Tuesday on News 10, we’ll explore one possibility. It's an idea that could mean good things for local businesses as well.

As mentioned, the City’s Park Board will be holding a public input meeting February 20th. It'll take place at 6 p.m. at the City Park Shelter House. All are encouraged to come and share your opinions.

If you’re unable to make that meeting, the Park Board would still love your input. You can reach out to them by Facebook.