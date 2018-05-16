Inmate seeks $250 million after he says he suffered injuries from slip and fall

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate in the Vigo County Jail is asking for $250 million after he says he slipped and fell outside of his jail cell.

Scroll for more content...

The complaint was filed to in the U.S. Clerk's Office on Monday by inmate Dante Riley.

Most recently, Riley was booked into the jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended, and failure to appear.

In the complaint, Riley said he slipped and fell when a large puddle formed in front of his cell.

He says it is from a leak in the roof.

Riley said when he told jail staff he was hurt, they only gave him an Ibprophen instead of taking him to the hospital.

He said he told the jail nurse he suffered from migraines, memory loss, dizziness blurred vision, back spasms, and a dislocated shoulder.

According to Riley, he wasn't taken to the hospital until two weeks later.

Riley said he didn't experience any of these problems before the fall.

Riley says he is looking for compensation and hoping to bring awareness to the conditions of the Vigo County Jail.

The lawsuit names Sheriff Greg Ewing, an RN with the jail, and two officers.