Clear

Inmate seeks $250 million after he says he suffered injuries from slip and fall

An inmate in the Vigo County Jail is asking for $250 million after he says he slipped and fell outside of his jail cell.

Posted: May. 15, 2018 5:59 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2018 9:56 AM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate in the Vigo County Jail is asking for $250 million after he says he slipped and fell outside of his jail cell.

Scroll for more content...

The complaint was filed to in the U.S. Clerk's Office on Monday by inmate Dante Riley.

Most recently, Riley was booked into the jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended, and failure to appear.

In the complaint, Riley said he slipped and fell when a large puddle formed in front of his cell.

He says it is from a leak in the roof.

Riley said when he told jail staff he was hurt, they only gave him an Ibprophen instead of taking him to the hospital.

He said he told the jail nurse he suffered from migraines, memory loss, dizziness blurred vision, back spasms, and a dislocated shoulder.

According to Riley, he wasn't taken to the hospital until two weeks later.

Riley said he didn't experience any of these problems before the fall.

Riley says he is looking for compensation and hoping to bring awareness to the conditions of the Vigo County Jail.

The lawsuit names Sheriff Greg Ewing, an RN with the jail, and two officers.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Rain Continues to Threaten
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It