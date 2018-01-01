Injuries reported after one vehicle accident on Darwin Road

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle accident Thursday morning on Darwin Road.

Officials report the accident happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Darwin Road near South Lake Road.

When Deputies arrived the vehicle was on its side against a guard rail with two people inside. The male passenger was able to get himself out, but the female driver had to be extricated.

Officials believe the car left the road for an unknown reason, the driver overcorrected causing it to roll.

The driver had to be taken to Regional Hospital for her injuries.