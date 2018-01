PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Multiple agencies are currently on scene of an accident in Parke County with injuries.

Indiana State Police reports the accident is on State Road 163 just west of U.S. 41.

The accident involved on vehicle and the female driver is suffering from serious injuries.

No word on the cause of the accident at this time.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.