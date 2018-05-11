Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

IndyCar Grand Prix weekend opens with autograph sessions, qualifying

Track activity resumes at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Friday ahead of the IndyCar Grand Prix this weekend.

Posted: May. 11, 2018 11:25 AM
Updated: May. 11, 2018 11:25 AM
Posted By: WTTV

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) — Track activity resumes at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Friday ahead of the IndyCar Grand Prix this weekend.

Scroll for more content...

Public gates open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Fans will be able to watch Verizon IndyCar Series practice, which is scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m. An autograph session with IndyCar drivers begins at 11 a.m. in the Fan Village. A second IndyCar practice is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., with qualifying for the Grand Prix scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.

Drivers from the USF2000, Pro Mazda and Indy Lights series will also hit the track for qualifying in the morning. They’ll participate in races in the afternoon.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

7 a.m.-6 p.m.: Ticket Office Open
7 a.m.-6 p.m.: Credential Office Open
7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open
7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: IMS Midway Open
8:05-8:25 a.m.: USF2000 Qualifying Session 1
8:40-9 a.m.: Pro Mazda Qualifying Session 1
9:15-10 a.m.: Verizon IndyCar Series Practice 1
10-10:30 a.m.: USF2000 Driver Autograph Session (Fan Village)
10:20-10:50 a.m.: Indy Lights Practice
11-11:45 a.m.: INDYCAR Driver Autograph Session (Fan Village)
11:10-11:30 a.m.: USF2000 Qualifying Session 2
11:50 a.m.-12:10 p.m.: Pro Mazda Qualifying Session 2
12-12:25 p.m.: Indy Lights Driver Autograph Session (Fan Village)
12:30-1:15 p.m.: Verizon IndyCar Series Practice 2
1-1:25 p.m.: Pro Mazda Driver Autograph Session (Fan Village)
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Indy Lights Race 1
2:45-3:20 p.m.: USF2000 Race 1
3:35-4:15 p.m.: Pro Mazda Race 1
4:30-5:45 p.m.: Verizon IndyCar Series Qualifying
6 p.m.: Verizon P1 Award Ceremony
TICKETS: $20 (general admission). Kids 15 and under free when accompanied by adult with ticket.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 1B, Gate 2, Gate 4, Gate 6, Media Gate, Gate 7 Vehicle, Gate 7 South Pedestrian, Gate 9, Gate 9A Credential, Gate 10, Gate 10A

STANDS OPEN: B Penthouse, Backstretch Family Mounds, Backstretch Mounds, Corner 7, E Penthouse, H Stand (as needed), Hulman North Mounds, Hulman South Mounds, J Stand (as needed), North Vista Wheelchair, Northwest Vista 1-10, Northwest Vista Deck, Paddock Penthouse 9-12, Tower Terrace (37-42), South Terrace, South Vista (1-5), South Vista Deck, Turn 2 Mounds, Turn 4 Mounds

PARKING LOTS OPEN, $10 (6:30 a.m.): Lot 1A – Paid Daily, Lot 2 – Paid Daily, Main Gate – Paid Daily, North 40 – Free Public Parking (while available), Turn 3 – Free Public Parking (opens at 7:30 a.m., while available), Free ADA parking will be in the North 40, West Museum Lot (opens at 7:30 a.m.).

IMS MUSEUM HOURS: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission $10 adults, $5 for ages 6-15, free for 5 and under.

This story was originally posted on CBS4indy.com

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Hot, Rather Humid and a Chance of Weekend Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It