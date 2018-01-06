Indoor farmer's market brings fresh food to community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Purchasing freshly grown vegetables and meat doesn't just happen in the summer.

The indoor farmer's market was held on Saturday at the Clabber Girl bake shop in Terre Haute.

Visitors could purchase items like free range chicken and freshly grown potatoes.

Vendors brought their locally grown items to share with the community.

One vendor says it's important to meet people in the community.

"One of the great things about vending at a farmer's market is you have a lot of face to face contact with the people who are buying your food," said Candace Minster, market vendor.

The market is hosted on the first Saturday of every month.

Vendors hope visitors will stop by each month and check out what they have to offer.