wx_icon Terre Haute

wx_icon Robinson 12°

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville

wx_icon Casey 13°

wx_icon Brazil

wx_icon Marshall

Clear
Breaking News: Autopsy completed for body found in pond Full Story

Indoor farmer's market brings fresh food to community

Purchasing freshly grown vegetables and meat doesn't just happen in the summer.

Posted: Jan. 6, 2018 4:32 PM
Updated: Jan. 6, 2018 6:43 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Purchasing freshly grown vegetables and meat doesn't just happen in the summer.

Scroll for more content...

The indoor farmer's market was held on Saturday at the Clabber Girl bake shop in Terre Haute.

Visitors could purchase items like free range chicken and freshly grown potatoes.

Vendors brought their locally grown items to share with the community.

One vendor says it's important to meet people in the community.

"One of the great things about vending at a farmer's market is you have a lot of face to face contact with the people who are buying your food," said Candace Minster, market vendor.

The market is hosted on the first Saturday of every month.

Vendors hope visitors will stop by each month and check out what they have to offer.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It